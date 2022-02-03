Gradual warming trend into the weekend

Much calmer winds today than we saw yesterday, when gusts climbed into the 40mph range.

Today a Wind Advisory will go into effect for the mountains, pass, Inland Empire and Coastal areas, but the bulk of the Valley will not be included in that advisory.

Desert Hot Springs and North Palm Springs could see gusty conditions, but well below those winds of yesterday.

This afternoon, highs will remain below normal, hovering in the mid-to-upper 60s.

By the weekend, the 70s return, and next week we'll be flirting with 80!