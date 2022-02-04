Skip to Content
Mild weekend just ahead

Light breezes graced the Valley overnight, despite a Wind Advisory covering a large swath of SoCal to our West.

That Wind Advisory is scheduled to expire at noon today, as winds continue to ease.

High pressure is building into the region, which will keep us sunny, and provide some warming as we head into the weekend.

Highs this afternoon will be comparable to those of yesterday, mainly in the upper 60s.

The weekend see temps in the low to mid 70s, but warmer weather next week will propel us close to 80s by midweek.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

