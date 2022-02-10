Warm and windy today

A High Wind Warning (formerly a Wind Advisory) for the Inland Empire will expire at 4 p.m. today, but it will remain gusty through the early part of the day. You can see that the Warning runs right along the edges of the Valley.

The broader view shows not only the High Wind Warning but also the Heat Advisory that will remain up through 6 p.m. Sunday as the early season heatwave continues.

In the Valley, winds reached nearly 30mph early this morning.

After a high of 88 yesterday, we're expecting more of the same today:

Highs remain well above average through Monday of next week, but Monday evening a trough moves into the region. We'll experience gusty winds overnight Monday into Tuesday with sharply cooler weather for the bulk of next week.