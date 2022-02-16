Overnight showers help clear the air

A few scattered showers dotted the Valley this morning but cleared quick as an area of low pressure moved eastward. Rainfall totals were very small with 0.03" recorded in Palm Springs. Skies are clearing as the low moves out of the region.

The powerful winds of yesterday have also subsided, with the High Wind Warning expiring at 1 o'clock this morning. Winds reached impressive speeds yesterday:

Today, winds will turn offshore, and those Santa Anas will prompt Wind Advisory overnight into tomorrow afternoon.

Yesterday the gusty winds resulted in very high AQI readings that reached the "Hazardous" level, but thanks to calmer conditions and some light showers, the AQI levels are back in the "Good" range this morning.

For the rest of the week, winds will be breezy, but gustier through the pass and mountains. Highs will warm up a bit into the weekend, but another week trough arrives late Sunday into Monday to cool us off again for Presidents Day.