Breezy and Cool today, warming into the weekend

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. for areas near the San Gorgonio Pass, so expect breezy conditions throughout the Valley most of the day.

Winds will be strongest in the Pass and North of the I-10 freeway.

A cool air mass remains in place over most of the Western U.S. keeping us about 10-12 degrees cooler than normal today.

Highs will be very close to the 80 degree mark today, but we'll experience significant warming starting tomorrow.

Heat will climb into the lower 100s for the weekend, so stay hydrated and be careful to avoid heat related illnesses like heat stroke.