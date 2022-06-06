Heat returns with a vengeance this week

Highs will run between 5 and 19 degrees hotter than normal this week as we move through early June as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region.

Late in the week, beginning on Thursday at 10 a.m., an Excessive Heat Watch (to become a Warning) goes into effect for Eastern Riverside county, all of Imperial county, and many areas East of the Valley.

One issue we frequently have when the temps heat up and high pressure stays overhead: poorer air quality. Right now, we're bordering on Moderate AQI.

We will continue to monitor Air Quality throughout the week. Highs today and tomorrow will hover near 105.

Later in the week, we'll breach the one-teens for a prolonged period of heat.

Remember to exercise caution and good judgement as the temps heat up to dangerous levels!