Drier and hotter today, humidity returns tomorrow
A Heat Advisory will be in effect today through Saturday evening for the Inland Empire as temps climbs with the easing of humid conditions.
The dew points here on the Valley floor will hover near 55, drier that the early part of the week, but not for long.
Increases in humidity and dew points will also increase the chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon into the weekend.
Highs will slowly drop a few degrees with the increased atmospheric moisture.