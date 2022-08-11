Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 8:24 AM

Drier and hotter today, humidity returns tomorrow

A Heat Advisory will be in effect today through Saturday evening for the Inland Empire as temps climbs with the easing of humid conditions.

The dew points here on the Valley floor will hover near 55, drier that the early part of the week, but not for long.

Increases in humidity and dew points will also increase the chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon into the weekend.

Highs will slowly drop a few degrees with the increased atmospheric moisture.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content