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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 12:41AM PDT until April 17 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 12:41 AM

* WHAT…Thursday, south-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph expected. Thursday night through Friday, north winds 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT / MST Thursday to 5 PM PDT / MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high-profile vehicles, particularly along east-west
thoroughfares including Interstate 40. Strong winds will elevate
wave heights on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu to between
2 and 4 feet, making boating dangerous, especially for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible near
Laughlin, Bullhead City, and Katherine Landing. These gusts are
expected to be isolated in space and time.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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