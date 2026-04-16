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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 12:28PM PDT until April 17 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 12:28 PM

* WHAT…Today, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Tonight and Friday, north-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Hualapai Mountains and Northwest Deserts. In
California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and
Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles, particularly along east-west thoroughfares
including Interstate 15 and Interstate 40.

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