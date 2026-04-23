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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 11:39PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 11:39 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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