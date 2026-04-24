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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 10:55AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 10:55 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph
expected. Briefly stronger gusts will be possible on the desert
mountain slopes in San Diego County. Blowing dust will be possible.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

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