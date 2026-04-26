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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 9:00AM PDT until April 26 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 9:00 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego
County Deserts, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Locally reduced visibility in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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