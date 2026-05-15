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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 11:45AM PDT until May 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 8:27 PM
Published 11:45 AM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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