Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 9:16PM PDT until May 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
May 17, 2026 4:42 AM
Published 9:16 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Reduced
visibility in blowing dust in the deserts.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.