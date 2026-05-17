Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

High Wind Warning issued May 17 at 12:12AM PDT until May 18 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 7:42 AM
Published 12:12 AM

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 50 and 60
mph expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead – AZ
side, and Lake Mohave – AZ side. In California, San Bernardino
County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead – NV side
and Lake Mohave – NV side.

* WHEN…From 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon to 11 AM PDT /11 AM
MST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high-profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris, tree limbs and downed power lines or
poles. Use extra caution if you must drive.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.