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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 25 at 10:49AM PDT until May 27 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 10:49 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Mead – AZ side. In California, Eastern
Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Lincoln County, Lake Mead – NV side, Las
Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, and Southern
Clark County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Tuesday to 5 AM PDT /5 AM MST/
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a pockets of blowing dust may
develop. Dangerous boating conditions with enhanced wave heights
expected.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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