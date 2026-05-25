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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 25 at 11:21AM PDT until May 27 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Updated
today at 7:27 PM
Published 11:21 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Imperial County, and Imperial Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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