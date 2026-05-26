Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 26 at 9:58AM PDT until May 28 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 9:58 AM

* WHAT…Southwest-to-west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Pockets of blowing dust may impact motorists on Interstate 15,
Interstate 40, and Highway 58.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.