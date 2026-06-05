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Weather Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 5 at 11:02AM MST until June 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
New
Published 11:02 AM

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and elevated fire
danger, which is in effect from 9 AM MST /9 AM PDT/ to 11 PM MST/11
PM PDT/ Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado
River Valley AZ, Central Deserts and Lower Colorado River
Valley CA.

* TIMING…From 9 AM MST /9 AM PDT/ to 11 PM MST/11 PM PDT/
Saturday

* WINDS…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* WIND…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

* HUMIDITY… As low as 9 percent with only modest overnight
recovery

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.

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