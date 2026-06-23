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Weather Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 23 at 9:13AM PDT until June 24 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 9:13 AM

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT
Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…In California…Fire weather zone 228.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms this evening and
overnight will capable of producing lightning with very little
rainfall. Gusty outflow winds will also be possible in and near
any storms that do develop.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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