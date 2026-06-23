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Heat Builds Through Midweek Before Cooler, Windier Weather Arrives

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Published 3:24 PM

A warming trend will continue across the Coachella Valley through Wednesday as high pressure strengthens over the Southwest part of the country. Highs are expected to peak between 108-112 degrees by midweek, with overnight lows remaining unusually warm in the lower 80s. That's not going to provide much relief after sunset--part of the reason we're looking moderate to major HeatRisk around the desert.

If it feels a little muggy out, where is some mid level moisture aloft that continues to give us a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms this afternoon and Wednesday, mainly over the San Bernadino and Riverside County mountains and NE into Twentynine Palms. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds and occasional lightning. While I am seeing a little bit of instability, most of the valley floor looks like it's going to stay on the drier side.  

Temperatures begin to ease slightly Thursday before the more noticeable cooling trend develops into the weekend.

Breezy to windy conditions increase with strengthening southwest to west winds Thursday through Saturday, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass. By Saturday, gusts could reach 30-40mph across parts of the valley, with localized gusts up to 65 mph in the northern Coachella Valley. Because of that I'll be keeping a close eye on potential wash road closures.

Cooler weather arrives by Sunday, with desert highs falling back into the upper 90s to near 102 degrees.

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Katie Boer

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