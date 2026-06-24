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Weather Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 24 at 12:32AM PDT until June 24 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 8:27 AM
Published 12:32 AM

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE
MOJAVE PRESERVE…

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through
Saturday evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from this
evening through Wednesday morning.

* AFFECTED AREA…In California…Fire weather zone 228.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms through
this morning will be capable of producing lightning with very
little rainfall. Gusty outflow winds will also be possible in
and near any storms that do develop.

* WIND…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph are
expected Friday and Saturday.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent Friday and Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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