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Extreme Heat Warning issued June 25 at 12:35PM MST until June 25 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Updated
today at 7:57 PM
Published 12:35 PM

* WHAT…For the Extreme Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions.
Afternoon temperatures 106 to 112 degrees. Major Heat Risk. For the
Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Central La Paz and Parker Valley. In
California, Palo Verde Valley.

* WHEN…For the Extreme Heat Warning, until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM MST /11 AM PDT/ to 11 PM
MST /11 PM PDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne. Heat related illnesses increase
significantly during extreme heat events.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40
mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this
strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.

An Extreme Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures,
even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to
lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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