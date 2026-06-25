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Weather Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 25 at 12:54AM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

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Published 12:54 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN
CALIFORNIA, SOUTHERN NEVADA, AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA FROM FRIDAY
MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ Friday to
11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* TIMING…From Friday morning through Saturday evening.

* WIND…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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