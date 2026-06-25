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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 25 at 10:07AM PDT until June 28 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 10:07 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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