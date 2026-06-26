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Local Forecast

Gusty winds will usher in cooler temps this weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:00 AM

A Wind Advisory covers significant portions of SoCal (except for the Coachella Valley). We'll see gusty conditions that drive temps down into the 90s.

Highs today will come in below our seasonal average (106), and continue to cool through the weekend.

Winds pick up this afternoon, and remain gusty through Sunday. Expect the strongest winds Saturday afternoon and evening.

The winds and cooler temps are all thanks for a strong low pressure system pushing it's way through the Pacific Northwest. It's impacts are expected to linger into early next week.

Highs will stay in the upper 90s through the weekend and into next week before climbing back to triple digits midweek.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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