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Weather Alerts

Lake Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 12:35AM PDT until June 26 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 8:12 AM
Published 12:35 AM

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, portions of Mohave County, including Lake
Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California, portions of San Bernardino
County, including the Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ this
morning to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. For the Wind Advisory,
from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cross winds could impact portions of US
395. Areas of blowing dust are possible as well.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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