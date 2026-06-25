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Weather

Increasing Winds Late Week Ahead of Cooler End to June

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Updated
today at 8:00 PM
Published 7:44 PM

It will be a windy and much cooler-than-normal weekend across the Coachella Valley as a strong low-pressure system moves through the region.

The strongest winds are expected Saturday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass, leading to areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility.

High temperatures will stay about 5-10 degrees below average Saturday through Tuesday, making for a noticeably cooler weekend.

Winds will ease early next week, and temperatures will gradually increase, although highs are expected to remain a few degrees below normal through much of the week.

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Katie Boer

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