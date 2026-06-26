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Weather Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 26 at 1:49AM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 9:42 AM
Published 1:49 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA, SOUTHERN NEVADA, AND
NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING…

* TIMING…From this morning through Saturday evening.

* WIND…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50
mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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