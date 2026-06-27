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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 12:48AM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Updated
today at 8:42 AM
Published 12:48 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…The lower Colorado River Valley, including the city of
Yuma.

* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /11 AM PDT/ this morning to 11 PM MST /11 PM
PDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40
mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this
strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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