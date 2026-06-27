Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 12:52PM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 8:57 PM
Published 12:52 PM

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are
expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, portions of Mohave County, including Lake
Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California, portions of San Bernardino
County, including the Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Extreme caution is advised while out on area
lakes. Areas of blowing dust are possible as well.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.