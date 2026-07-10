Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 10 at 2:30AM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 2:30 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 115
in the northern Coachella Valley expected. Nights will remain
quite warm in the northern Coachella Valley with low temperatures
mostly in the 80s.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.