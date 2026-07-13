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Extreme Heat Warning issued July 13 at 9:49PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
July 14, 2026 5:57 AM
Published 9:49 PM

* WHAT…Hot and humid conditions with elevated overnight
temperatures. Temperatures will be in the 90s for inland Orange
County and in the mountains below 6000 feet, 90s to near 100 in
the San Diego County valleys, and 100 to 110 for the Inland Empire.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains,
San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, San
Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Those spending long periods outdoors will be
at greater risk for heat health impacts.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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