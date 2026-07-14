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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 14 at 8:52PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
July 15, 2026 4:12 AM
Published 8:52 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 113
and lows 82 to 89 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Above average low temperatures will limit
overnight relief from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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