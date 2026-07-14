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Extreme Heat Warning issued July 14 at 8:52PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
July 15, 2026 4:12 AM
Published 8:52 PM

* WHAT…Hot and humid conditions with elevated overnight
temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. High temperatures in
the 90s for inland Orange County and in the mountains below 6000
feet, in the mid 90s to 102 in the San Diego County valleys, and
in the upper 90s to 108 for the Inland Empire expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains,
San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, San
Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Those spending long periods outdoors will be
at greater risk for heat health impacts.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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