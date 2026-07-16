Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 16 at 4:21AM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 12:27 PM
Published 4:21 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures in the lower 90s for portions of inland
Orange County, in the 90s in the San Diego valleys, in the mid 90s
to 104 in the Inland Empire, and in the upper 80s to upper 90s in
the mountains below 6000 feet.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains,
San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, San
Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.