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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 20 at 9:26PM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 6:57 AM
Published 9:26 PM

* WHAT…High temperatures 90 to 100 degrees expected. Low
temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread moderate HeatRisk with localized
major HeatRisk. Elevated low temperatures will limit overnight
relief from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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