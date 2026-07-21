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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 21 at 10:23AM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 5:57 PM
Published 10:23 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures as hot as the upper 90s to 108 and low
temperatures as warm as the upper 60s to mid 70s. Hottest
conditions expected Thursday through Sunday.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread moderate to localized major
HeatRisk. Elevated low temperatures will limit overnight relief
from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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