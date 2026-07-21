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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 21 at 10:23AM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 5:57 PM
Published 10:23 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s to around 100
for the inland San Diego County valleys with low temperatures in
the mid 60s to lower 70s expected. Hottest conditions expected
Thursday through Sunday.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread moderate HeatRisk with localized
major HeatRisk. Elevated low temperatures will limit overnight
relief from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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