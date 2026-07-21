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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 21 at 10:23AM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 5:57 PM
Published 10:23 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s below 6500 feet
with low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County
Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread moderate HeatRisk, with local
areas of major HeatRisk on mountain foothills. Elevated low
temperatures will limit overnight relief from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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