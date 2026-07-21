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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 21 at 3:02AM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 3:02 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures as hot as the mid 90s to 108 on Thursday
and Friday and low temperatures as warm as the upper 60s to mid
70s on Friday and Saturday expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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