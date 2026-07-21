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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 21 at 3:02AM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 3:02 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s to around 100
for the inland San Diego County valleys with low temperatures in
the mid 60s to lower 70s expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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