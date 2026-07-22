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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 22 at 9:01PM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 9:01 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures as hot as
120, and for Friday and Saturday and low temperatures as warm as
the upper 80s to mid 90s for Thursday and Friday expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major to locally Extreme HeatRisk. Elevated
low temperatures will limit overnight relief from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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