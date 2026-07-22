Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 22 at 12:10AM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 12:10 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures as hot as the 90s to 102 and low
temperatures as warm as the 70s and lower 80s below 6500 feet for
Thursday through Saturday expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.