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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 2:39AM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 10:27 AM
Published 2:39 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures as hot as the 90s to 105 and low
temperatures as warm as the mid 70s to lower 80s through the
weekend expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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