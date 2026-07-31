Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 31 at 2:04AM PDT until August 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 9:27 AM
Published 2:04 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
90s expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.