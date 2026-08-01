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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued August 1 at 11:48PM MST until August 4 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Updated
today at 7:42 AM
Published 11:48 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot and humid conditions. Afternoon temperatures
107 to 119. Major to Extreme Heat Risk.

* WHERE…Western and Southern Imperial County, including the
Imperial Valley and Salton Sea.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Increase in heat related illnesses, including heat
cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke can lead to
death.
An Extreme Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures,
even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to
lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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