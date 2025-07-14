Desert Recreational District opens Cooling Centers to beat the heat this summer

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- With temperatures continuing to rise throughout the Coachella Valley residents are turning to the community to provide a safe space to cool off and find relief during the summer months.

The Desert Recreational District (DRD) has announced they are opening their cooling centers to help provide relief to the heat during the hottest months of the year.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our residents is always a top priority,” said Lindsay Woods, Interim General Manager of Desert Recreation District. “We are proud to offer these cooling centers as a welcoming and accessible resource for anyone needing a break from the extreme heat. Our doors are open to everyone in the community.”

Cooling centers are open now through October 15 at the following locations:

Palm Desert Community Center

Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mecca Community Center

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

North Shore Beach & Yacht Club

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jerry Rummonds' Community Center (Thermal)

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information about other DRD programs visit https://www.myrecreationdistrict.com/class/cooling-centers and to learn more about the cooling centers in the Desert Cities go to https://kesq.com/cooling-centers/

