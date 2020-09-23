Temperatures are staying warm in the triple digits to start the fall season

First Alert Forecast

For the first day of fall on Tuesday, the high temperature in Palm Springs reached 107°. Through the rest of the week temperatures will not see much change.

A ridge of high pressure in place for Wednesday will keep temperatures above the average of 98°. By Thursday and Friday, this ridge of high pressure will push east and a long wave weak trough will remain over California. Even with this, temperatures will stay warm and above average with little change.

South Coast Air Quality Management District keeps a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley through Wednesday due to smoke from the Bobcat and El Dorado fires. Through the afternoon, winds become more southerly and this will help to push out some of the smoke in the Coachella Valley. As of 11 a.m., AQI levels were sitting in the moderate range for the region.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm as we wait for cooler fall temperatures. Sunday, another ridge of high pressure will build and last through the week ahead, warming up temperatures more. Temperatures next week are expected to be near 110° with low humidity and gusty winds. Therefore, for next week we are also keeping a close eye on elevated fire weather conditions.