Mild and breezy conditions today

We'll be close to seasonal norms today with highs in the mid-70s.

It will remain breezy, with gustier winds to our West from the Mountains all the way to the Coast. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for areas West of the Valley.

A ridge of high pressure continues to circulate offshore winds through the region.

We've clocked some gusts in the 30mph range on the Valley floor.

Tomorrow and the weekend will be less breezy and slightly warmer. Another storm system moves through early next week, dropping temps back into the 60s for highs.